Former cricket star Andrew Symonds killed in car crash

Former Australian Test cricketer Andrew Symonds has been killed in a Queensland car crash.
The death of the 46-year-old, who had lived near Townsville, has plunged the cricket world into mourning again.
Symonds was involved in a single vehicle crash late on Saturday, The Australian reported, citing a statement from family confirming his death.
Symonds' teammates Damien Fleming, Adam Gilchrist and Jason Gillespie also voiced their shock at the horrible news.
'Horrendous news to wake up to. Utterly devastated. We are all going to miss you mate,' Gillespie tweeted.
Gilchrist simply wrote, 'This really hurts,' while Fleming added, 'This is so devastating. Roy was So much fun to be around.'
Symonds played 26 Tests for Australia and was a crowd favourite in the short format game as a big-hitting allrounder.
Symonds was a long-time teammate Shane Warne, who died of a heart attack on an overseas break.
Another Australian cricket legend, former wicketkeeper Rod Marsh, also died after a heart attack in March.
