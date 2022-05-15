Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Austinmer fall

Three passers-by kept a woman's head above water until help arrived after she suffered life-threatening injuries in a fall at Austinmer on Sunday afternoon.
About 4.30pm, emergency services were called to Bells Point to reports a woman had fallen several metres onto rocks.
The woman, believed to be aged in her 40s, suffered serious head, chest and leg injuries.
"Thankfully, three members of the public had rushed to the patient's aid and were keeping her head above water until help arrived," NSW Ambulance Inspector Matthew Sterling said.
Inspector Sterling said there were growing concerns for the patient as her condition deteriorated and the tide rose.
"Paramedics worked alongside police to quickly extricate the patient from the water and we treated her on the beach before she was airlifted to hospital for further treatment," he said.
The woman was airlifted in a critical but stable condition to St George Hospital.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
