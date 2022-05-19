What Whitlam candidates have to say about housing affordability

House Price pressures involve all tiers of government. I use the example of Albion Park. In Albion Park some 15% of all dwellings are occupied by just one resident. Yet only 0.3% of all dwelling types are apartments or units. There has been a failure of planning over many decades for local governments of all stripes. We must be cognisant that with 50k people to call the Illawarra home by 2050, we will have a mix of families, singles, elderly disabled etc and that we must cater for a whole community and housing types, not just mum Dad and two kids.