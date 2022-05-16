Hundreds push for off-leash dog park in Kiama

The wagging tails and wet snouts of Kiama's pups fill the town's harbor front and parks on most days.
While a leisurely stroll attached to a lead is more than enough for some dogs, some canine friends have a need for speed that can only be achieved at an off-leash dog park.
A petition with more than 700 signatures has called for an installation of a fenced, off-leash dog park in the Kiama LGA.
The closest dog parks are located a 20-minute drive from Kiama in Shoalhaven Heads and Albion Park. Now, Kiama residents are asking why they can't have one too.
Coordinator of the petition and human attached to Ruby the labrador, Carolyn Lee says she's not the only one rooting for a dog park.
"I started it [the petition] after speaking with other dog owners who have similar issues," Ms Lee said.
"Now, we have about 700 signatures from people who agree it's time Kiama got a fenced, off-leash dog park."
Ruby is a scent-driven Labrador which means she has poor recall when she's discovered an intriguing smell, making it hard to take her off-leash in busy areas, Ms Lee explained.
"We don't have anywhere for her to run in the Kiama LGA at present. For the dogs that don't have fabulous recall, there's nowhere for them to get proper exercise in the area," Ms Lee said.
For Illawarra resident and dog owner Patty O'Keefe the dog park provides a safe space for his two dogs, George and Maggie, to run and socialise without the fear of running off.
"I think the restricted areas are great because they're not gonna run on the road, you can let them off-leash, they can go and play. It actually promotes socialising with other dogs as well," Mr O'Keefe said.
For Ms Lee, the dog park will also encourage responsible dog ownership.
"There can be incidents in dog spaces when owners don't take responsibility for their dog.
"One thing I'm really advocating for is for people to use the space to take responsibility for their dog," Ms Lee said.
Despite not yet reaching its goal of 1000 signatures, the response to the petition has been strong.
"We've got the support of a number of councillors already on Kiama council who are advocating for it," Ms Lee said.
Cr Stuart Larkin has created the Companion Animals Management Advisory Committee in response to the petition.
Now, Ms Lee said, it's about raising the funds for the park and choosing a suitable location.
Although a location has not yet been selected, Iluka Reserve in Kiama Downs and a headland in Kiama Heights have been earmarked as suitable spaces.
