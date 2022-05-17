Illawarra Mercury
Shellharbour Council pushes for affordable housing round table

By Glen Humphries
May 17 2022 - 9:50am
As it gets harder for some to gain a foothold in the Shellharbour housing market, the local council is calling for a round table discussion on the issue.

People struggling to get into the Shellharbour housing market will get some attention, following a council decision at Monday night's meeting.

