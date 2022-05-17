Shellharbour Council pushes for affordable housing round table

People struggling to get into the Shellharbour housing market will get some attention, following a council decision at Monday night's meeting.
At the meeting, Cr Kellie Marsh withdrew an earlier motion requesting council talk with the NSW government about using the site of the old Shellharbour Hospital for affordable housing.
Instead, she moved as urgent business that councillors and council staff hold a round table discussion with the state government about affordable housing options.
"It is happening right across Australia but we've got to look at the people of Shellharbour," Cr Marsh said.
"We represent the residents of Shellharbour. We need to look at what's happening in our backyard
"Yes, it's going to take all levels of government to do something.
"It's going to take federal and state governments to get their act together but as council we need to do what we can."
Cr Robert Petreski questioned whether the issue was truly "urgent business", stating it had been around for a decade.
"I know that we're all passionate about it," Cr Petreski said.
"We're all in favour of it and we all like to see ways of doing it but our hands are literally tied without federal and state support.
"As a standalone LGA there's not a lot we can do."
Councillors passed the motion unanimously.
