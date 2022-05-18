Collective effort needed on housing crisis

This is a crisis situation in what should be considered a basic human right. The solution is a paradigm shift on the role of government. Government needs to re-enter this space and become a supplier of social and affordable housing because allowing market forces to solve this problem is not working. On top of this we need to place TAFE and public vocational training as a higher priority and getting Australians to rethink careers in the trades. We must redress the skewed focus upon university education and realise that we can be a clever country at multiple levels.