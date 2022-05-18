Collective effort needed on housing crisis

Our country is facing some big challenges, no matter who gets into government following the election this weekend. The most obvious are the consequences of climate change, but housing affordability will be on the agenda for a long time to come.
Nothing will solve this situation until state and federal government engages more directly in the supply of housing. There is not an immediate nor easy solution to this issue - only multiple opinions.
The cost of materials and the lack of skilled tradies have added to the crisis in recent times and Australia has relied so heavily on importing both. The backlog of housing supply, cheap loans and housing becoming an investment alternative in a low interest rate environment has further exacerbated the problem of affordability.
Developer costs and government charges have contributed to housing costs as well. Yes, local government can be accused of adding to this problem but when councils have the responsibility to supply or mandate basic local infrastructure then this cost is added to the final product. It becomes a circular problem now in an inflationary environment.
This is a crisis situation in what should be considered a basic human right. The solution is a paradigm shift on the role of government. Government needs to re-enter this space and become a supplier of social and affordable housing because allowing market forces to solve this problem is not working. On top of this we need to place TAFE and public vocational training as a higher priority and getting Australians to rethink careers in the trades. We must redress the skewed focus upon university education and realise that we can be a clever country at multiple levels.
Over the last week or so residents should have received a letter about the UCI event in September. The local organising committee, Wollongong 2022, will continue to update the community about the Championships and provide opportunities for people to ask questions about road closures and getting involved in the event. For more information, please visit www.wollongong2022.com.au
To coincide with this hosting this global event in Wollongong, Council is planning a free program of live music, art, entertainment, food, fun and of course cycling. A full program for Spin Fest should be announced in July.
