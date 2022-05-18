Illawarra Mercury

Collective effort needed on housing crisis

By Councillor Gordon Bradbery Am
Updated May 18 2022 - 5:35am, first published 3:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Our country is facing some big challenges, no matter who gets into government following the election this weekend. The most obvious are the consequences of climate change, but housing affordability will be on the agenda for a long time to come.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.