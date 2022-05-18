Illawarra Academy of Sport graduates dominate additions to Olympians and Paralympians Wall

If there was ever any doubt of the Illawarra Academy of Sport's value, it was on show at the unveiling of the latest additions to Wollongong's Olympians and Paralympians Wall.
Eleven of the 26 names added to the wall are Academy graduates, a group that includes the likes of Emma McKeon, Sally Fitzgibbons, Kieran Woolley and Jasmine Greenwood.
Such athletes can credit the IAS for setting the foundation for successful sporting careers.
Many of the Academy's former stars will reunite at Thursday's inaugural alumni event. McKeon and fellow Tokyo Olympian Sarah Carli are guest speakers.
Carli speaks highly of her time in the IAS and sometimes she feels as if she never even left.
"I was part of the Academy when I was a junior athlete," Carli said. "They now have a program with NSWIS that allows me to train with one of the Academy's strength and conditioning coaches. I guess I'm still with the Academy, but I'm not.
"It's a really good program, it means I don't have to travel to Homebush. After my accident last year it's been super important for me to have eyes on me at the gym and getting my confidence back."
Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury
