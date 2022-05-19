What Cunningham candidates have to say about housing affordability

Ahead of the federal election on May 21, the Mercury is asking candidates in the of the federal election on May 21, the Mercury is asking candidates in the Cunningham electorate questions on the issues that readers have identified as the most important to them.
One of these issues is housing affordability.
The question the Mercury put to the candidates were:
You can read the candidates' responses below.
The Australian dream is a cornerstone is being able to own a piece of this great land in the form of a home.
Australian home ownership is one of the highest in the world. The Liberal and Labor government has racked up $1.4 trillion dollars in debt. This will massively increase inflation which will cause interest rates to rise. If the interest rate rises by 3 per cent, then 60 per cent of people will default on their home loans.
If interest rates rise to 6%, then 80% of mortgage holders will default on their home loans. To combat this the UAP will cap home loan interest rates at 3 per cent for five years. The way this will be done is through the constitutional powers granted to the Treasurer to set interest rates.
This is actually how interest rates used to be determined in this country.Tax breaks will also help with Housing affordability.
As an immediate measure the UAP will reduce the tax rate on a persons second job. This will result in higher income over the average weekly earnings by 50 per cent.
This will give a greater income to workers to put towards home ownership and get ahead.To further reduce taxes for home owners the UAP will make the first $30,000 per year paid towards a home loan tax deductible.
This will allow more income to be retained by individuals and families which can be put towards the ownership of a home."
I believe in the power of a good education and investment in skills education.
Over the last few months I have been speaking with many local businesses who are finding it difficult to find skilled staff, limiting the potential for further jobs growth in the region.
An Albanese Labor Government will invest to address skills shortages and to build the workforce of the future by:
The needs of schools and school students will not be overlooked with Labor committing $240 million to fund upgrades to ventilation, air conditioning air purifiers and building outdoor learning spaces.
Locally Labor has committed to specific investments in our schools including:
Labor will also deliver a $200 million Student Wellbeing Boost which will provide around $20,000 to each school to help students get their mental health and wellbeing back on track after a difficult couple of school years.
Schools will have a big say on how this money is spent so that it provides the best value for students at their school.
An Albanese Labor Government would also provide $10.5 million for a new voluntary mental health check tool that schools will be able to use, with the permission of parents, to identify students that are struggling.
UOW is a crowning jewel for Wollongong and we are exceedingly fortunate to have such a first-class education, training and research facility locally. Part of being federal representative for Cunningham is to help attract federal funding and initiatives, assist UOW's research projects gain commercial traction, advocate for UOW in progressive international relationships, and find ways to secure an even brighter future of education for the students, researchers and professionals of UOW.
The outstanding education standards provided by UOW has always been an important cultural bridge between our regional neighbours and Australia. It offers a healthy opportunity for shared knowledge and improved multi-cultural relations.
Citizens Party will help amplify UOW success by opening up more international student visas, improving support to UOW's international students to ensure value-for-money education, offering more bursaries for international students to attract bright minds, and subsidising internships and job placements. These initiatives will continue to improve the conditions for international students.
Offering subsidised internships would broaden opportunities for students and add much-needed entry-level employment opportunities in our business community as a win-win for UOW, students and local enterprises.
Citizens Party would immediately consult with UOW and implement federal initiatives that will keep it on track to remain in the top 1% of universities in the world.
Where Australia's politicians lack in vision for the future of Australia, UOW could be leading the way. Imagine UOW encouraging great debate about current domestic and international issues. Not only would it bring UOW's great minds together to solve our social and economic challenges right now. But it could lead the way in free speech and debate, encouraging youthful enthusiasm for discovering and implementing first-class solutions right here in the Illawarra. Creative ideas might include UOW Innovation Campus evolving into a local small business and environmental innovations resource, supporting new grassroots entrepreneurial projects for all ages.
Many of the UOW students of today are the business and social leaders of tomorrow. Let's unleash more of UOW's potential for the benefit of the Illawarra and globally.
The Liberal Democrats will address housing affordability in four ways.
Firstly, we are committed to reducing red and green tape. This is a significant factor impacting the number of new houses built, affecting supply and demand.
Secondly, stamp duty. The Liberal Democrats will abolish stamp duty entirely. Independent research shows the economic cost of stamp duty equates to 81c for every $1 raised, making it the most economically damaging tax in Australia per dollar raised.
Thirdly, income tax. The Liberal Democrats tax policy is for a $40,000 tax free threshold, with a flat 20% income tax above this, leaving more money in your pocket compared to Liberal, Labor and the Greens.
Finally, our superannuation policy is to make superannuation voluntary,which would not only increase competition and lower fees in the industry but would also allow potential homeowners access to this 10% of their income to help to invest in a home if they so choose.
It's really hard to find somewhere to live in Wollongong. The median house price is over a million dollars, and the rental vacancy rate is at 0.6 per cent, which means that many people will struggle to secure a lease, even if they can afford it.
I don't own a home, and I will face 20 years of debt if I want to enter the housing market.
A secure home is a necessity for many people in Australia, and the Greens' affordable housing policy will make it easier for everyone to afford a place to rent or purchase.
Our policy will establish a Federal Housing Trust which will build 750,000 new public and community houses. These will end the waiting lists for public housing and help to end homelessness. We will require that new housing developments are 30 per cent public housing and that public housing is distributed through the community to reduce stigma.
We will build 125,000 new shared ownership homes which will allow people to buy a home for $300,000 and begin their life in a high quality sustainable home in an area where they wish to live. If they decide to leave, they can sell their share back to the Federal Housing Trust. This is a small step to helping many young people into the property market. Check out our website for details.
In addition, we will strengthen renters' rights and end no-grounds evictions so that renters can have security in their homes.
