Rosellas coach Steven Dimitrievski says his side is ready to embrace the challenge as they take on rivals Woonona on Saturday.
The Premier League outfits are set to meet in the derby at Ocean Park, weather pending. If the match goes ahead, it will be Bellambi's first outing in a fortnight and just their third clash this season.
"It's going to be a tough game, we've basically had no training, like pretty much everyone else. The boys are chomping at the bit to play on normal grass,'' Dimitrievski said.
"There's nothing wrong with Ian McLennan Park, but we're a bit old school like that and want to play on grass where we can.
"We need to get points on the board. We've got one so far and were probably unlucky against South Coast United not to get all three, but it's hard to read into our form at the moment.
"But Woonona's always a tough, well-drilled side. I think whoever turns up and wants it that little bit more will get the three points."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter.
