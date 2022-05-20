Albion Park's football clubs have joined forces in a renewed campaign for more synthetic football pitches to be constructed around the Illawarra.
Ongoing rain has continued to decimate community sport across the region in 2022, with Football South Coast relying on the availability of Ian McLennan Park for games to go ahead most weekends.
Fed up, Albion Park Soccer Club, Albion Park City, the White Eagles and Albion Park Cows FC this week penned an open letter to locally elected representatives of all levels of government, calling for the urgent need for more all-weather sporting facilities.
While the call was specific to the Shellharbour area, Albion Park City Eagles president Adrian Arciuli said the issue was felt by clubs across the Illawarra.
Earlier this year, NSW NPL clubs Wollongong Wolves and Illawarra Stingrays were forced to look into booking grounds in Sydney to ensure they didn't fall behind their rivals as the rain continued.
"The situation is dire. There's multiple grounds that have been significantly damaged and are likely to be out action all season, and that has a flow-on effect because these clubs then have to find other grounds," Arciuli said. "Something good has to come out of all of this, because how do we avoid this in the future? You look to Sydney and people are still playing because there's multiple synthetic facilities available.
"If we had these facilities, people could still play. We need to work together because the one [Ian McLennan Park] we have is great, but we need more."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter.
