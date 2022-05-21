Hopeful Illawarra candidates have popped up at polling booths around the region this morning in the final stretch of the federal race.
Labor's Alison Byrne was supported by husband and Member for Wollongong Paul Scully at Wollongong Public School, where voters queued early.
"We're out and about today - the vibe on the booth has been really positive, really good for Labor," Ms Byrne said.
Paul Scully, dressed head to toe in Labor red, was on flyer duty.
"I'm handing out as many flyers as I can, I don't want to leave any stone unturned," he said.
Greens candidates Jamie Dixon and Dylan Green both made appearances.
24-year-old Mr Green said his first campaign had been a tiring but rewarding experience.
"I have a feeling locally that there is a movement for change, and I think we'll see more votes for the greens," he said.
"I've learnt a lot and I've been very proud to do it, to stand up for what the greens are advocating for and stand up for their policies."
Liberal Candidate Mike Cains took to Albion Park to chat to voters, hoping to put a dent in Stephen Jones's campaign.
"I'm feeling really good, I just can't wait to join all my volunteers and watch the results come in," Liberal Candidate Mike Cains said.
"I've been in and around Albion park and I just think it's a really interesting part of the electorate. We know they vote for good candidates."
"it's been fertile ground for me to gently tell our story," he said.
United Australia Party candidate for Whitlam Allan Wode stood proudly beside the bright yellow signs at Dapto Ribbonwood Centre.
"I've been burning the midnight oil at both ends," he said.
"I've been around quite a few of the booths this morning, we've been quite pleased with the number of how-to flyers we've handed out."
Stephen Jones, Labor candidate for Whitlam, manned the gate at the Horsley Community Centre and will be part of a Channel 10 panel tonight dissecting the election results.
While he said he'd prefer to be in his electorate it was an example of having to juggle local and national responsibilities.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
