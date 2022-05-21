Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Candidates for Cunningham, Whitlam and Gilmore front polling places for the final showdown

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated May 21 2022 - 4:18am, first published 4:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Voters queue at Wollongong Public School. Picture: Sylvia Liber

Hopeful Illawarra candidates have popped up at polling booths around the region this morning in the final stretch of the federal race.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.