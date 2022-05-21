Illawarra Mercury
Home/Election 2022

Liberal councillor John Dorahy bemoans Cunningham's low-profile campaign

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated May 21 2022 - 8:08am, first published 7:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liberal supporters have been unhappy with the party's low profile at the region's polling booths. Picture: Robert Peet

The low-profile campaign of Cunningham Liberal candidate Marcus Uren has concerned the party's Wollongong councillor John Dorahy.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.