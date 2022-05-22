Tech Tahs stun Avondale to announce arrival as Illawarra Rugby title contender

Sene Auelua couldn't tell you the last time Tech Tahs defeated Avondale.
Few at the Tahs can.
But what they do know is that it was a long time ago.
On Saturday Tech snapped the lengthy drought to stun Avondale 29-7 in awful conditions at Saunders Oval.
The home side took the contest to the Wombats, winning the battle up front and tackling their opponents into submission with a superb defensive performance.
It's a win the Tahs were determined to savour and one that marked their arrival as an Illawarra title threat.
"It's been a while between drinks," Auelua said. "It's been a long time, so it was a good result. It's a big achievement to win both grades against a club like Avondale.
"We knew if we wanted to win we had to take them on up front, but the smart way. They're big boys, we knew we had to be smarter about the way we played.
"We wanted to play our game and not get sucked into playing the Avondale way. Defence was the key, they're big and strong and keep coming at you, so we had to defend well."
Auelua arrived at Tech in the off-season, joining from Campbelltown in a bid end years of misery.
Since their last grand final appearance in 2012 - a 40-21 loss to Avondale - the club has fallen off the pace.
Player numbers dropped off, while disappointing results on the pitch only worsened the downward spiral.
Title-winning hero Tim Olsen returned to commence a lengthy rebuild in 2017, first as a player then as coach.
The club legend helped the side take the first steps back towards relevance before handing the reins to Auelua this season.
The coach's arrival has seen a number of new players join the Tahs, rival sides quickly labelling Tech a title threat.
While Auelua makes no secret of his desire to lead the Tahs to a premiership, the coach still considers the side an underdog when compared to the likes of Shoalhaven and Shamrocks.
"People are saying we're the favourites to win this competition," Auelua said. "I think we're still the underdogs, we're still rebuilding.
"The goal is to get better every day. We're pushing these players every day. You don't join a competition just to be a number, you join to compete and win the final prize at the end."
As to whether Auelua thinks the Tahs can claim their first premiership since 2009, he's quietly confident.
"The potential is there. We've only had two games, but as a coach I believe we're good enough to make the top four and play finals,'' he said.
"We've still got a lot of rugby to play, a lot of gelling to do. We're getting there, one step at a time."
The Tahs will soon learn more about their progress, the side to face Shoalhaven in a fortnight.
The Shoals proved they will again be a force to be reckoned with on Saturday, dismantling Shamrocks in a 50-0 thumping.
University edged Camden 17-10, while Vikings overcame rivals Kiama 19-15 on Friday night and Campbelltown and Bowral drew 12-12.
