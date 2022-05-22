Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra aged care nurses hope a new PM, Labor's Anthony Albanese will overhaul the sector

Kate McIlwain
Desiree Savage
By Kate McIlwain, and Desiree Savage
Updated May 22 2022 - 9:23pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HOPEFUL: Aged care nurse Linda Hardman feels the plight of her sector, unsafe workloads and low wages, will finally be attended to with the election of a Labor Prime Minister. Picture: Sylvia Liber

Aged care nurse Linda Hardman is not a die-hard supporter for Labor, but the results from the weekend's election have her dancing to the beat.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.