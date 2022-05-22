Meaningful climate action a vote winner: Editorial, May 23

It sure was a wild ride indeed on Saturday night.
As counting began and votes rolled in, it was the most dynamic and nailbiting race in the past two decades, and there are plenty of threads on which to grasp when defining the rollercoaster ride.
Among them the intriguing teal independents, the votes for women candidates, the rejection of extreme outliers, the final reckoning on government probity and, most consistent of all across the board, climate action.
The Coalition, unwilling to expose major divides within its ranks, ran an offensive against change and progression in favour of continuity, economic strength and - let's face it - the mighty forces of coal mining in Australia.
The ALP, meanwhile, unwilling to ignore the ever-present spectre of Julia Gillard's travails around the carbon tax, skirted around climate action as a direct campaign pillar.
And so, it was up to the Greens and the so-called teal independents to lead the way - either through preferences or direct votes - to haul climate action to the forefront of the still-unfolding but largely determined result on Sunday morning.
And today, there's more than a little green light shining down, even from the top.
Responding to a final question from a reporter from the BBC, Mr Albanese referred to climate change action from his British counterpart Boris Johnson - describing him as "one of the first politicians in the world to raise serious action on climate change".
"[Climate change] is far less controversial in the UK. It shouldn't be controversial here," he said.
"Australian business knows that good action on climate change is good for jobs and good for our economy, and I want to join the global effort."
Perhaps in this moment of newfound victory, Mr Albanese chose his moment to reveal his true colours when it comes to climate action.
