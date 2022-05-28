Penelope Towney has already been labelled as Australia's youngest First Nations filmmaker.
Now the shy and reserved eight-year-old from Bulli has become one of the Indigenous Literacy Foundation's (ILF) youngest youth ambassadors.
In one of her first roles as a youth ambassador the proud Wiradjuri/Palawa girl has organised to hold a Great Book Swap at her school Waniora Public School.
The Great Book Swap is a fantastic way to celebrate reading locally, learn more about Indigenous Languages and culture, while raising funds for the Indigenous Literacy Foundation.
Schools, libraries, universities, book clubs and individuals can host a Great Book Swap. The idea is to swap a favourite book in exchange for a gold coin donation.This year, ILF are aiming to raise $150,000.
Waniora Public School plan to run their Great Book Swap on June 13.
Tara Hodge said her daughter Penelope felt hosting and participating in the Great Book Swap was an important step towards reconciliation..
"Being an Ambassador for the Indigenous Literacy Foundation makes me feel really dyiramadilinya [proud]," Penelope said.
"I love reading books and telling stories, my people are really gabun [great storytellers]. We've been telling stories for thousands of generations.
"The Indigenous Literacy Foundation provides books for kids and families right around the continent. It also publishes stories in their languages. For a long time First Nations people weren't allowed to speak their language or practise culture, which is very sad.
"It's important for us to be able to practise our culture, speak our language, tell our stories.
"Please consider raising money for the Indigenous Literacy Foundation by hosting a, 'Great Book Swap' at your school, organisation or business.....because all kids deserve the right to read books."
Her call comes during National Reconciliation Week, which runs from May 27 to June 3, and commemorates two key milestones in the reconciliation journey- the successful 1967 referendum, and the High Court Mabo decision.
A week of sharing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and history got underway in NSW public schools on Friday.
'Be Brave' and 'Make Change' is the theme of the week.
Penelope has taken this theme to heart throughout her young life. Her first film, 'The Land We're On With Penelope Towney' has been simulcast between SBS, NITV and Channel 10.
Penelope has also appeared in magazines, podcasts, news articles and live television.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
