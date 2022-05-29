Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Gilmore one of three seats still in doubt as vote count continues

By Colin Brinsden
Updated May 29 2022 - 10:37pm, first published 10:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vote count continues: Labor MP Fiona Phillips and Liberal candidate Andrew Constance.

Vote counting is set to continue just over a week since the federal election as winning MPs meet over the next few days to decide the ministers on Labor's side and leaders of the coalition parties.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.