I don't know much about Lindfield FC, but the Wolves will need to be prepared for just about anything when the sides meet in a round-six Australia Cup clash on Wednesday night.
Usually when the lower division teams play against the bigger boys, they step up and make a good game of it, so I'm sure it's not going to be an easy task for Luke Wilkshire's side. But the Wolves will definitely be looking to win. I think the Cup's maybe a good distraction as the Wolves haven't been going as well as they'd probably like in the NPL. A good run would be great for the players, the club and Luke.
A lot of NPL teams have actually been knocked out so far, so hopefully the Wolves' run into the competition's final 32 can be a good one.
But, first of all, they should expect a fired up Lindfield team. But the Wolves will obviously try to control the match and, as in any game, it will be a matter of taking their chances when they arise and keeping the opposition at bay.
