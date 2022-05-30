Usually when the lower division teams play against the bigger boys, they step up and make a good game of it, so I'm sure it's not going to be an easy task for Luke Wilkshire's side. But the Wolves will definitely be looking to win. I think the Cup's maybe a good distraction as the Wolves haven't been going as well as they'd probably like in the NPL. A good run would be great for the players, the club and Luke.