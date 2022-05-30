The housing reality in the Illawarra is shameful. It needs to be fixed

Over the coming week, the Mercury will be publishing stories, which should not exist, but show the realities of the housing crisis in our region.
Today we tell the stories of two women who, under different circumstances, have found themselves without a home.
They work hard, have a reliable income and have been good tenants who pay on time. Still, through circumstances that they cannot control, they have become victims of the untenable housing situation in the Illawarra.
One of these women, who wishes to remain anonymous, has her own business with a steady income. She is currently paying $4000 a fortnight to rent a cabin to keep a solid roof over her daughter's head. It's a situation that's unsustainable, but she has no choice.
Tahlia Roza is like many renters in the area, joining the queues of people looking for an affordable rental property.
She needs to be out of her current house within 30 days, and she has no idea where she will go. She does know the chances of her finding a unit for less than $400 is unlikely.
Unfortunately, these stories are becoming the norm. If you've trawled the community Facebook groups, you'll find post after post from couples, families, and young women who need a home.
Ironically, if you look at Airbnb, you'll find hundreds of short-term rentals available for holidaymakers visiting the area.
Homelessness has a certain stigma, and the word is often associated with a particular type of person - someone who is unemployed, has addictions or has fallen into disrepute somehow.
But know this. In the Illawarra, homelessness can affect the hard-working, the clean living, the conscientious mum, and the business owner. It can affect us all.
The reality is shameful, and it needs to be fixed.
A new government gives us a fresh start. Both federal and state parliamentarians are rewriting budgets. Difficult decisions will need to be made and smart policies written.
This is an emergency, and it's time for all in power to put their best and brightest minds toward finding a solution.
Gayle Tomlinson
