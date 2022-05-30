Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

The housing reality in the Illawarra is shameful. It needs to be fixed

May 30 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Roza is like many renters in the area, joining the queues of people looking for an affordable rental property. Picture: Sylvia Liber

Over the coming week, the Mercury will be publishing stories, which should not exist, but show the realities of the housing crisis in our region.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.