Things are starting to look up for the Hawks NBL1 East men's team heading into their home clash with the Central Coast Crusaders this Saturday.
But Illawarra coach Nash Al-Saadi is refusing to get too carried away despite watching his team string together five wins in their last six outings.
The Hawks only loss was a heartbreaking 86-85 defeat to Newcastle Falcons in round 7.
But they bounced back to form in a big way last Saturday, hammering Norths Bears 100-72.
Once again exciting guard Kiwi Gardner was immense on both sides of the floor.
Gardner shot the ball extremely well, including from outside the arc, where he hit three from seven 3-pointers, on his way to bagging 40 points.
He also pulled down nine rebounds, dished out five assists and had one steal.
Fletcher MacDonald and Harry Morris also impressed against the Bears.
MacDonald contributed 20 points, 19 rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block, while Morris chipped in with 19 points, seven rebounds, one assist, four steals and one block.
Al-Saadi was pleased with the trio's efforts as well as the Hawks' defence inside the paint without 'big man' Lucas Walker.
"We were missing Lucas but we defended really well and that fed into our transitional offence," he said.
"We only scored 37 points in the first half but we only conceded 28. We were much better in offence in the second half.
"Kiwi was again a beast for us. He has been a real leader for us in terms of scoring big."
Al-Saadi is expecting a tough outing against a Central Coast outfit which has won just three of eight games to date.
"If you look at the league standings we should win and we have every intention of doing that," he said.
"But, I think apart from [leaders] Canberra most teams in this league are fairly evenly matched.
"We started the season with two losses but we've since won five of our last six games. I think all teams are capable of stringing wins together. It's important for us we continue improving and win our home games, starting with Central Coast."
The Hawks NBL1 East women's team are also favoured to beat Central Coast on Saturday but will have to bounce back from a last-start 84-60 loss to Norths Bears.
It was only Illawarra's second loss in what has been an impressive start to the inaugural NBL1 East competition so far.
But coach Tom Cranney hoped his Hawks would learn from the loss and improve as the season progresses.
"It was a tough one but we've been playing really well," he said.
"It is not the worst thing to happen, a bit of a reality check against a really good team. It shows that we've still got a fair way to go."
Cranney is expecting another tough encounter against Central Coast.
"I know Central Coast teams well. I know they're going to try and play harder than you, they are going to fight for everything, and they're going to make it really tough if you are not ready for them," he said.
"It's important we're ready to bounce back and perform and get back in the winners' circle at home."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
