Hitting targets is nothing new for Illawarra-based pistol shooter Alyssa Norris.
But the 19-year-old is doing everything in her power not to misfire and miss out on achieving her target of representing Australia at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Victoria.
Norris though won't be too peeved if she exceeds expectations and qualifies for the Paris 2024 Olympics beforehand.
"Paris is a goal but going to regional Victoria would be ideal. You are never too sure what could happen in the future, especially if you knuckle down and train a lot," she said.
Norris was only recently named in the Pistol Australia National Development Squad.
She is one of only four shooters selected for this squad, after impressing selectors with her recent form and "passion" for the sport.
Norris recently helped NSW win a silver medal at the National Championships and placed fourth in Australia for Junior Air Pistol.
"I'm happy with how I'm shooting and thankful to the selectors for choosing me in the development squad," she said.
Norris is a member of the Campbelltown Liverpool District Pistol Club and locally 74 Pistol Club at Albion Park.
When she was younger she was a shooter in the Illawarra Academy of Sport Program before taking up tennis for a few years.
"I hurt my shoulder though and decided to get back into shooting, like the rest of my family," Norris said.
Her brother Nicholas Di Genni was only about 15-years-old when he started shooting. As he was too young, his father Jayson Norris also had to join.
This led to his wife Kaye also becoming a shooter.
"I'm so glad I have all my family's support because the sport can be challenging.
"A lot of people wrongly assume that you don't have to be fit to be a shooter.
"I'm here to tell you, you do have to be fit. Strength and endurance is especially important.
"When you think about it you are lifting the gun at least over 60 times in one match.
"It doesn't sound like a lot but when you are holding it up for a minute straight, a little 2kg gun can be tough to hold after a while."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
