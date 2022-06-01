A power outage has cut electricity to 1700 homes in the area around West Wollongong.
At 5.13pm a high voltage feeder in West Wollongong failed, initially impacting 1700 Endeavour Energy customers.
By about 6.15pm, technicians had been able to restore power to 1200 residences.
Workers are continuing to patrol the area to find the fault and restore power to the remaining 500 homes.
The Illawarra has experienced wind gusts of over 90km/h in the past 24 hours and an Endeavour Energy spokesman said that in these conditions branches and trees from areas that are not normally cut back can be blown on to power lines, causing outages.
It is unclear what caused the initial fault in West Wollongong.
The spokesperson said that if Endeavour Energy customers experience any outages they should call 131 003 to report the blackout.
Customers can also check the endeavourenergy.com.au/outages website to see which areas are affected.
