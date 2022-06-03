What to expect from Kiama's ice rink this winter

Kiama unveiled a winter wonderland on Friday night when it switched on the lights at Blowhole Point and threw open the gates of a genuine ice skating rink.
More than 20 Norfolk Pines were lit up for the launch of IGNITE, a 10-day celebration of fire, ice, arts, culture and food.
The township will usher in winter with a free eight-hour festival on Saturday featuring live music, roving fire and illumination acts, sky and land circus performances and a food market, culminating with a fireworks finale.
The highlight - an authentic, undercover ice skating rink measuring 19 by 15 metres - will remain open for daytime and twilight sessions until June 13.
Hungry Monkey and Henry Clive Bar will serve up burgers, craft beer and cocktails on the ice, while harpist Yasmin Russell sets the mood.
Olympic figure skater Kailani Crane and Elsa from Disney's Frozen will hit the ice for a special performance.
To book an ice skating session, visit ignitekiama.com.
