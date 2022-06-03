Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Photos

What to expect from Ignite Kiama Festival and the plastic ice rink

Updated June 3 2022 - 8:20am, first published 1:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What to expect from Kiama's ice rink this winter

Kiama unveiled a winter wonderland on Friday night when it switched on the lights at Blowhole Point and threw open the gates of a genuine ice skating rink.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.