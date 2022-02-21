Kiama events share in hundreds of thousands in funding

news, business, events, Kiama, Gareth Ward, funding, Neil Reilly

Three events in Kiama have scored hundreds of thousands of dollars from the NSW government, as the region hopes to increase visitation utside of the peak summer months. Kiama MP Gareth Ward annunced that the NSW Government's Regional Event Acceleration Fund would support the upcoming REVEL Festival, in May, the Crooked River Wines winter wine festival in June, and the Kiama Sevens. Read more: Stephen Jones launches bid for federal re-election The $60,406 in funding for the Kiama Sevens comes less than a week out from the event, which marks its 50th year on Saturday, February 2022. Mr Ward said the grants would support hospitalituy businesses that had been affected by COVID-19. "These three upcoming events are crucial for our local community - especially for our local hospitality and tourism operators in Kiama and Gerringong - after a very difficult period with COVID, so it is also a welcome boost for our local small businesses with the additional visitors," Mr Ward said. Mayor of Kiama Municipal Council Cr Neil Reilly said that with the backing of the NSW government, the local community should get behind each of these events. "I encourage everyone to enjoy the opportunities these great events are providing to celebrate and reconnect as a community," Mr Reilly said. The funding comes as the Kiama region seeks to encourage visitation outside the peak summer months and over easter. The council's draft Kiama Tourism and Events Strategic Plan 2022-2026 acknowledges the need to spread out visitation throughtout the year to avoid burnout in the tourism sector, support opreators who have had a disrupted summer and create a sustainable tourism sector year-round. The REVEL Festival in May received $180,759 in funding, and the Crooked River Wines festival in June received $150,000.

