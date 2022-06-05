Thousands turn out for return of the Thirroul Seaside and Arts Festival

The sun shone down on the Northern Illawarra on Sunday for the return of the Thirroul Seaside and Arts Festival, celebrating its 30th year since inception.
Eliza Brain and Katerina Mihail (top pictured with twirly potatoes) were amongst thousands enjoying all the fair had to offer at Thirroul Beach Reserve.
Markets, carnival rides, a petting zoo, international food alley and live entertainment entertained the masses.
It was the first time since before the pandemic the event, run by the local Lions Club, was able to go ahead.
Some changes were made to the program for 2022 with only one community fair day instead of two and no road closures, though the "art in the shops" program was still a mainstay with various pieces showcased in shopfronts throughout the suburb.
Organiser David Hubbard had previously told the Mercury sodden and trodden turf had threatened the running of the fair day, but thankfully the weather stayed clear to bring in droves of families and friends.
Mr Hubbard said to ensure the sustainability of the festival, he would love to see fresh faces at the Lions Club - an organisation that puts their efforts back into many facets of the community (they meet every second Tuesday at Ryans Hotel) - as since COVID-19 their membership has dwindled.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
