A building in Wollongong's CBD has been evacuated and emergency services are on the scene as wild wind impacts the Illawarra.
An office building at 1 Rawson st The building in Regent has been evacuated while authorities are also dealing with a tree across Memorial Drive at Fairy Meadow.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning earlier today, predicting peak wind gusts of up to 110 km/h.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
