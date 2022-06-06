Illawarra Mercury
Severe weather warning for damaging winds in Wollongong, Illawarra

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated June 6 2022 - 5:45am, first published 1:00am
A building in Wollongong's CBD has been evacuated and emergency services are on the scene as wild wind impacts the Illawarra.

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

