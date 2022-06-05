Members of the Coalcliff Surf Life Saving club are happy to have years of lockdowns and COVID-related "disappointments" behind them to be able to resurrect their regular band night The Bombie Bar.
The regular fundraiser for the club will see Gold Coast outfit Tijuana Cartel and Byron Bay's Drop Legs perform at the Scarborough Wombarra Bowlo on Sunday June 12.
The Bombie aims to bring the community together whilst giving opportunities to local emerging artists as well as presenting well-known and much loved musicians and bands, according to organisers.
"This gig promises to be one of the hottest live band dance parties of the season to warm up these chilli days," they said.
Tijuana Cartel have just revealed their new album Acid Pony with fresh tunes ready for music lovers, while Drop Legs will be ready bring the party with their psychedelic blend of surf rock, hip hop and reggae.
Tickets available online at www.southcoasttickets.com.au
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
