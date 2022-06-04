For many teenagers hanging with your dad at the pub might be uncool, but not for Triple J darling Aodhan (Aidan Whitehall) who has just returned from his first overseas tour with his papa in tow.
The 18-year-old from Tullimbar is now about to tour Australia with Josh Pyke, and he's employed his musician dad Glenn to be his sidekick.
The Empty Spaces singer has had his star on the rise since winning a Triple J Unearthed Indigenous initiative in 2019.
Just after Aodhan's 18th birthday the pair embarked on a two-week tour of England and Scotland, including finally meeting in person his music publishers, Communion Music.
"It was a great experience, very new territory for me, especially doing all the things in one - visiting a whole new country and touring," Aohdan said of his first overseas trip.
Glenn added it was a massive privilege to be his son's "sideman", playing beside him and providing backup vocals, while Aodhan quipped his dad's a "cheap" employee too.
"Watching him connect with lots of the young songwriters and seeing that level of mutual appreciation ... it's pretty amazing to watch as a parent and as a musician," Glenn said.
"It just felt like a real honour, I really did realise there was something really uniquely special about it.
"We were getting that response from musicians everywhere like, 'oh my God you've got your dad with you, mine either wouldn't come or I wouldn't let him come'. It was really sweet."
The duo played to crowds in Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester, Falmouth and St Agnes as well as stopping by famous tourist attractions like Stonehenge.
Aodhan said he was excited a UK tour looked to become an annual event for him, with a recording deal also looming in the near future.
"It's all really coming together, there's lots of cool things happening," he said.
However, Aodhan's upcoming Sydney show supporting Josh Pyke (The Factory on June 5) will be the only gig on the tour to not have dad strumming beside him, but rather allowing some other stars shine from the Illawarra.
The teen usually performs with a five-piece band, a bunch of mates who met at a music camp a few years back, "amazingly good young players", according to Glenn.
Aodhan will have his own tour later in the year, with hopes for a local show.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
