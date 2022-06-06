Gale force winds threatened to topple a wall on a four storey-high building in the Wollongong CBD and brought down trees across the region on Monday.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds on Sunday, which was renewed on Monday morning as strong north to northwesterly winds associated with a trough continued to batter the Illawarra.
The bureau warned of winds averaging 70 to 80 km/h with peak gusts to around 110 km/h possible.
Bellambi topped that forecast, with a gust of 113 km/h recorded at 10.30am.
These harsh winds meant that while the ambient recorded temperature at that time was 14 degrees, the apparent or 'feels like' temperature was a freezing -2.1 degrees.
Half an hour earlier, at 10am, the apparent temperature at Bellambi was even colder, at -2.6 degrees - far colder than it felt at any point overnight.
The apparent temperature in Albion Park fell to -1.7 degrees at 4.30am.
The winds were responsible for closing Rawson and Regent streets in the Wollongong CBD for at least several hours, after it was discovered that they had compromised a four storey-tall besser block wall on an office building at the corner of the two streets.
Fire and Rescue NSW duty commander Phil Vaiciungis said the wall was flexing about one inch from the building and there were concerns it could break away and collapse.
Firefighters on scene were directing pedestrians away from the building, while police and Wollongong City Council staff attended to block off the roads and prevent traffic going near the building.
Firefighters recommended that the occupants evacuate the building and an engineer was called in to assess the wall.
A fallen tree closed the northbound lanes of Memorial Drive at at Rothery Street in Corrimal for a short time.
Earlier in the day a downed tree disrupted traffic further south on Memorial Drive, at Fairy Meadow, but it too was cleared quickly.
Train passengers were not immune to disruptions caused by the wild winds, with South Coast line trains stopped between Albion Park and Kiama for about two hours because a tree was blocking the track at Shellharbour Junction.
Replacement buses were arranged to take commuters on to their destinations.
Tuesday is forecast to be another windy day, although the region will likely not experience the gales of Monday; westerly winds will average 35 to 50 km/h.
The Bureau of Meteorology has warned boaters of strong marine winds along the Illawarra coast.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
