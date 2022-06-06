Shellharbour councillor's call for action on synthetic fields

Shellharbour councillor Rob Petreski has been looking at the idea of synthetic sportsfields since the problem was not enough water rather that too much.
With the heavy rains Shellharbour Council has had to close sportsgrounds or restrict their use - either to limit any damage or simply because staff haven't been able to mow the grass.
Cr Petreski has a motion at Tuesday night's council meeting asking for a report into the cost and possible locations of synthetic sportsfields in the Shellharbour LGA.
It's something he got serious about in 2019, when there was a drought and water restrictions were in force.
"In 2019 when we were first talking about this, it was also a drought remedy," Cr Petreski said.
"We were trying to keep our fields green and trying to keep grass on our fields because it was so dry and many of them were turning into dust bowls."
Cr Petreski said now, with the regular heavy rains leading to weekend sport being cancelled week after week, the public has seen the value of synthetic fields.
"In comparison to many of our outer Sydney neighbours, we're really behind the eight ball," he sayd.
"The Illawarra as a whole has one synthetic football pitch. We have a few hockey fields which is good, but I think we need more for larger format sports."
Cr Petreski's motion wants council staff to look at both new synthetic fields, as well as the possibility of retro-fitting existing sporting ovals.
"I wouldn't want all our fields to be synthetic, I think grass is still the preferred surface - it's natural and it feels nice," he said.
He said the move would increase the number of games that could be played, and also benefit council in both the dry and wet weather cycles.
"We do have different weather events and they're fairly deep - both the El Nino and La Nina both last for several seasons," he said.
In terms of deciding which sports might get a synthetic field first Cr Petreski said it was down to numbers.
"I think it should be based on need," he said. "So the greater the need and the larger the numbers, you probably prioritise those first."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
