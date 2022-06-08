Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Behind Buckaroo on Pioneer Road lies The Barrel Shepherd, serving sour beers aged in barrels

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated June 9 2022 - 12:15am, first published June 8 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brewer Georg Bobbert samples beer from a barrel.

In an industrial area north of Wollongong, beer lovers can stumble on an "unusual pot of gold" serving traditional sour beers filled with crisp and fruity flavours.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.