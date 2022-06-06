It's been more than five years since the top deck of Coalcliff Surf Life Saving Club pumped music into the air from their "Bombie Bar" but it's hoped those times can be resurrected again.
Club captain Rob Deacon said Wollongong City Council had recently spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to conduct remedial work on the club building at the end of Bombora Way, to bring it up to "occupational health and safety standards".
But there are still a few hurdles to bring back events.
"We still have issues to resolve around the use of the building," Mr Deacon said.
"There is still a caveat in place that restricts use of the upstairs to lifesaving and training [activities] only. No functions are allowed upstairs at all."
The club wants to contribute to the community. It was also good for musicians ... there was no Keno, no pokies, no big screen sport, all in a beautiful location.- Rob Deacon
The regular music event, which was (and still is) the surf club's main fundraising activity, was forced to close in 2016 following noise complaints and then the council finding they didn't have adequate consent for the regular gigs.
The event has continued sporadically as "pop-up" events at various venues in the northern suburbs. The next is planned for the Scarborough Wombarra Bowlo on June 12.
Mr Deacon said running events at other venues incurred "big overheads" though were still good for the community and gave exposure to up-and-coming musicians.
"We still haven't given up hope of a return to the surf club," he said.
"The club wants to contribute to the community. It was also good for musicians ... young, new and well-known. We provided them with opportunities to perform in a space that was devoted to music.
"There was no Keno, no pokies, no big screen sport, all in a beautiful location."
For now Bombie events will continue off-site, often at the Stanwell Park CWA Hall, though this week it's at The Bowlo.
Gold Coast outfit Tijuana Cartel and Byron Bay's Drop Legs are set to perform on Sunday afternoon. and celebrate their latest album releases.
Tickets available online at www.southcoasttickets.com.au
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
