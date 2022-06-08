Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

KICKOFF: NRL killing season headed for warmer climes

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated June 8 2022 - 3:13am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GONE: Michael Maguire is the latest coach to fall victim to the State of Origin killing season. Picture: Getty Images

Talk about swings and roundabouts. A decade after being unceremoniously sacked by the Tigers, there was Tim Sheens on Tuesday dropping the guillotine on Michael Maguire.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.