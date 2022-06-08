The iconic Dapto Markets are looking for a new home after 24 years at the local showgrounds, with the landholders putting their operations on hold due to damage to the field.
Dapto A&H Society put all activities using the turf on hold in May for repairs, eventually asking the market operators Ray and Terry Gallagher to come back in Spring.
However, Mr Gallagher (who also runs Warrawong Markets) said they were not given enough notice to cease operating which he believed would send some stallholders into a dire financial situation.
Though he told the Mercury he did not want to take the option of returning to Dapto Showground in September.
"They have deprived stallholders and pensioners the opportunity to supplement their income which they will surely miss," he said.
"We supported many charities and fundraisers and they are quite upset that they can't operate."
The areas that are used by Dapto Markets are the wettest and most significantly damaged so will remain closed in the interim to allow time to dry, mow and remediate.- Katrina Novak
Social media posts made by the Gallaghers have gone viral, causing much community uproar.
The couple had asked to relocate their markets to a bitumen surface on the site, but Dapto A&H Society CEO Katrina Novak said that wouldn't solve the problem of cars getting bogged if they still had to park on grass.
"Cordoning off such large, grassed areas and forcing people to park outside of the showground is not practical or fair on neighbouring properties," Ms Novak said.
"Over the coming months all activities at the showground will be permitted on a case-by-case basis.
"Unfortunately, the areas that are used by Dapto Markets are the wettest and most significantly damaged so will remain closed in the interim to allow time to dry, mow and remediate."
Ms Novak said the society valued the long-term relationship with Dapto Markets, and supported the Gallagher's with financial concessions throughout the pandemic.
Just over a year ago the showgrounds were transformed with pop-up bars in the style of The Grounds of Alexandria - part of the society's masterplan which also includes developing the site into retirement living, an indoor recreation precinct, multi-purpose hall, brewery and "paddock to plate" eatery.
Coal Coast Brewing were employed to setup their pop-up Jetty bar, but made way for a more permanent fixture in December.
"In December ... the Tap House and the Gable was launched which is an indoor/outdoor family and pet friendly space," Ms Novak said.
"We've been overwhelmed with the community support received and have decided to make it a permanent offering.
"We have in part had to pause these operations due to the recent weather but are also busy working on further renovations and expansions for the spring re-opening."
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
