Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Dapto Showgrounds put operations on hold leaving market operators angry and looking for a new home

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated June 8 2022 - 3:43am, first published 3:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACM file image of Dapto Markets. Picture: Anna Warr

The iconic Dapto Markets are looking for a new home after 24 years at the local showgrounds, with the landholders putting their operations on hold due to damage to the field.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.