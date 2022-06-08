Hundreds of Illawarra public sector workers walked off the job on Wednesday, demanding higher pay in line with surging inflation, despite the government flagging a 3 per cent wage rise.
Members of the Public Service Association (PSA), including Illawarra prison guards, child protection officers, school support staff and court staff were among the crowd of thousands gathered at Macquarie Street in Sydney.
The workers demanded a 5.2 per cent wage increase to keep up with inflation, which stands at 5.1 per cent, and also called on the government to scrap the 2.5 per cent public sector salary cap.
"Members want a real wage rise, and not something that's under inflation," PSA South East regional organiser Bart McKenzie told the Mercury after the industrial action in Sydney.
"It's vital that we get rid of the cap, it's been far too long. Even if you workers advocate for a higher wage than 2.5 per cent and you prove that you're worth it, you can't do that."
The government also announced frontline health staff would receive a $3000 bonus in recognition of their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The proposal has been widely supported, but other public service workers questioned why it was not extended to other public service employees like firefighters and emergency services who kept society afloat during the pandemic.
"No one was begrudging the nurses and what they've been offered," Mr McKenzie said.
"But other frontline services like the firies came out today to support us, and other unions said the payments must be universal."
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said the payments for health workers plus promised pay rises of 3 per cent for other frontline workers in NSW is more than anywhere else in Australia.
"The challenging times that we face require a responsible response," Mr Perrottet said.
"That's exactly what's happened."
A group of the Illawarra workers gathered at the Wollongong Train Station in the early hours of the morning for a short demonstration before meeting with the rest in Sydney.
Mr McKenzie said if no changes are made, there could be potential for future strikes.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
