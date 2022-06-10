TEAM LIST FRIDAY: Dapto Showground hosts first-grade double-header

In deferred round one clashes, Wests will be looking to bounce back from a heavy defeat at the hands of Collegians last week in another heavyweight showdown with Thirroul at Dapto Showground.
It will be the first leg of a double-header at Dapto, with the Canaries looking to make it two wins on the trot against Helensburgh.
Meanwhile, the podcast boys are back catching up with Collegians coach Nathan Fien following the Dogs big win over Wests, and chatting to Devils skipper Mitch Porter as his side looks to bounce back against Thirroul.
