Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Illawarra League: Stung Devils relishing quick bounce into Thirroul blockbuster

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated June 10 2022 - 4:13am, first published June 9 2022 - 2:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BURNING: Wests skipper Mitch Porter says the Devils are desperate to quickly atone for a heavy loss to Collegians last week. Picture: Adam McLean

He's spent seven seasons at Parrish Park, but Wests skipper Mitch Porter can still experience the odd first - a 30-point drubbing at the hands of Collegians last week was certainly one of them.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.