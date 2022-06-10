Designer oasis

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Custom designed residence showcasing the finest contemporary finishes throughout, with voluminous free flowing interiors transitioning effortlessly to the north facing gardens and poolside alfresco.
Soaring vaulted ceiling enhances the flowing floorplan with polished concrete (heated) floors, recycled brick, rough cut timber features and square set ceilings.
Four expansive bedrooms all with custom robes, master with plantation shutters, walk-in dressing room, resort style ensuite with double floating vanity, floor to ceiling tiles, black accent fixtures and fittings, free standing tub and rainmaker shower cave.
In Vogue kitchen, 40mm stone benchtop with marble accents, Zabrano cabinetry, induction cooktop and 900mm self-cleaning oven, integrated dishwasher, and butler's pantry with second sink and fridge cavity. Also a commercial instant boiling and chilled drinking water tap and additional walk-in utility storeroom.
There is also a private theatre room with built-in speakers.
The centrepiece of the home is the quartz finished gas heated saltwater pool with waterfall and mosaic glass tiles. Adjoined by heated covered alfresco and landscaped gardens with 'Teddy Bear' magnolias.
Huge garage with parking for three vehicles and additional storage.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
