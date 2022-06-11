Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra League: Devils bounce back hard to thump Thirroul

Mitch Jennings
Mitch Jennings
Updated June 11 2022 - 10:29am, first published 8:01am
FLYING: Wests back-rower Levi Pascoe en route to the try-line in his side's win over Thirroul on Saturday. Picture: Adam McLean

A week after copping a hefty reality check, Wests dished out one of their own with a 24-10 win over Thirroul at Dapto Showground on Saturday.

