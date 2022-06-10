Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Dismal St George Illawarra Dragons beaten by resurgent North Queensland Cowboys

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated June 10 2022 - 11:51am, first published 10:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trouble: Dragons dejected. Picture: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

The Cowboys declared their top four intentions, the Dragons top eight prospects left weakened.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Barrow

Tim Barrow

Illawarra Mercury sports editor

When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.