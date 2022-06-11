Illawarra Mercury
Shellharbour's Travis Smyth secures biggest payday at controversial LIV Golf event

By Tim Barrow
Updated June 12 2022 - 1:13am, first published June 11 2022 - 11:28pm
New era: Travis Smyth at the LIV Golf event near London. Picture: Joe Maher/LIV Golf/Getty Images

Shellharbour's Travis Smyth has picked up his biggest career payday of more than A$700,000 after finishing second with the Crushers at the controversial LIV Golf Series opener near London.

