Shellharbour's Travis Smyth has picked up his biggest career payday of more than A$700,000 after finishing second with the Crushers at the controversial LIV Golf Series opener near London.
Smyth was tied for 33 at 10-over, carding a third and final round six-over 76 in tricky conditions at the Centurion Club.
But the Crushers captain Peter Uilhein, Richard Bland, Phachara Khongwatmai and Smyth were runners-up overall, picking up an extra A$2.13m (US$1.5m).
The teams format was determined by the best two individual scores from the first two rounds and the best three scores from the final round.
Stinger took out the top prize, after Charl Schwartzel topped the leaderboard at seven-under, ahead of teammates Hennie Du Plessis (-6) and Branden Grace (-5).
The new competition has started amid criticism because of its backing by the Saudi Arabia investment fund, a nation often condemned for its human rights record, and proposed player suspensions from major PGA tours.
The result comes after Smyth won more than A$200,000 when qualifying for the LIV Golf event, when second at the Invitational Series in England.
