Willy Wonka provides Bulli's Resin Brewing with inspiration

Resin Brewing in Bulli has taken a leaf out of Willy Wonka's book.
The two-year-old brewery has decided to introduce "golden lids" on some of its core beers.
In a canning run of around 3000 to 4000 cans, co-owner Brendan Dowd said four of them will have their usual black lid replaced with a golden one.
Then those special cans will form part of the brewery's mixed four-pack of core beers available at the bar - with the packing hiding the colour on top of the can.
"We put a little sticker on the top of every one of those mixed four-packs," Mr Dowd said.
"This little gold sticker says 'have you got the golden lid?'. It's going to be like a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory type of thing."
Punters who find one win a $100 voucher at Resin.
"There's four $100 gift vouchers that will be given out over the next month and then we'll probably do it again for the next canning month," he said.
Mr Dowd said the inspiration behind the project was to get people thinking that Resin was more than just a bar and a restaurant; that they also did takeaway sales.
"Even some of my mates will message me and say "Dowdy, have you got any Raspberry Fields [sour beer] in Thirroul Cellars?'," he said.
"I'll say 'no, not at the moment but we have plenty of Raspberry Fields in our fridge. What's the difference? Just come and buy it from here'.
"And they think 'Oh yeah, I never think of that'. So it's kind of about reminding people that we have our own bottle shop there as well."
The golden lids only extend to the 375ml mixed four-pack of the core beers, with Mr Dowd saying they still plan to hand-can some speciality beers into the 500ml cans regulars are already familiar with.
As well as the golden lids, Resin is planning a Christmas in July celebration next month and later, an Oktoberfest spread out over two days.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
