Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Shellharbour woman Lyn Bailey adds voice to inquiry into homelessness among older people

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated June 15 2022 - 5:23am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INQUIRY: A couple of years ago, Lyn Bailey, 74, was on the brink of homelessness. She recently made a submission to the homelessness among older people inquiry to demand much needed change. File picture.

After 50 years working as a midwife, Lyn Bailey never thought she would be on the brink of homelessness.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.