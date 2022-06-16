Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra residents prepare as energy market descends into chaos

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated June 16 2022 - 4:59am, first published 12:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grid lock: L-R Colin Eshman, Sandra Mercer, Deanne Dale and Brian Quartermaine shared their thoughts on the state of the electricity market. Pictures: Adam McLean

Amid an energy crisis that is leading to politicians asking residents to consider not running the dishwasher, some Illawarra residents are breathing a sigh of relief.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.