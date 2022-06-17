From the Hill: Curly questions, fearless predictions and mid-season gongs

We're post-long weekend so Jenno and Johnny throw some curly questions and fearless predictions at each other - and hand some FTH mid-season Gongs. Throw in all the review preview action and you've got yourself a tin.
His side's well in the hunt, but Helensburgh coach Jason Raper knows the Tigers won't see finals action without pinching a game off one of the competition heavyweights - continue reading
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
