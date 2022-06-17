Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Listen

From the Hill: Curly questions, fearless predictions and mid-season gongs

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated June 17 2022 - 8:57am, first published 8:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From the Hill: Curly questions, fearless predictions and mid-season gongs

We're post-long weekend so Jenno and Johnny throw some curly questions and fearless predictions at each other - and hand some FTH mid-season Gongs. Throw in all the review preview action and you've got yourself a tin.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.