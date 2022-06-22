The state of women's rugby league has never been better.
So said women's rugby league royalty Tarsha Gale, who nevertheless urged the current day players to continue pushing the envelope and pave the way for future stars to shine.
Advertisement
The original Jillaroo spoke to the Mercury ahead of Friday night's Women's State of Origin blockbuster in Canberra.
Gale was banking on another tight contest but was hopeful the NSW Blues would prevail and reclaim the Origin shield off Queensland.
Regardless Gale, who remembers having to raise $3000 just to be able to represent Australia back in 1995, was ecstatic current day women players had the opportunity to play in such blockbuster representative fixtures.
She also took great delight in the fact the NSWRL would create a piece of history in Canberra, when three female coaches take charge of an Origin team for the first time.
NSW are led by coach Kylie Hilder, with her two assistants Ruan Sims and Kate Mullaly. The latter replaces St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW coach Jamie Soward, who has tested positive to COVID, ruling him out of the game at GIO Stadium.
Read more: Malta ready to spring surprise on Lebanon
Gale agreed with NSWRL Chief Executive David Trodden that the significance of having three women in charge of an Origin team could not be overstated.
"I think it's great that females are really stepping up and being recognised and their skills are being put to the test and the girls are really benefiting from it," she said.
"It is really good that women across the board in the game, from players and coaches to referees and administrators, are really thriving. [Us former players] used to have to fundraise just to afford our kit to represent our country, or to represent our state.
"Now we've come a long way most definitely but these girls are still paving the way, so there is still a way to go.
"But I'm so proud of the fact that they've got wellbeing and they've got trainers and they've got assistant coaches and they've got everything laid there for them - the correct facilities, the strength and conditioning and it is so good and it is honestly, it is showing on the field."
Gale expects this quality to rise to the occasion on Friday.
"It is going to be a great game. Both teams have some fantastic players," she said.
"A penalty goal only separated the teams last year and I expect it will be just as close this year.
Advertisement
I can't go past NSW though. Any team that features reigning Dally M Players of the Year in Emma Tonegato and Millie Boyle, will take some beating.- Tarsha Gale
"I can't go past NSW though. Any team that features reigning Dally M Players of the Year in Emma Tonegato and Millie Boyle, will take some beating.
"Then you have Rachel Pearson at halfback, she's had a fabulous NRLW season. It's unfortunate her fellow Dragons play-maker Taliaha Fuimaona is missing because of injury. Kezie Apps is another crowd favourite who is captaining the Blues for the fourth time and will be keen to break through for a win.
"Her Dragons' team-mates Quincy Dodd and Keeley Davis will also help NSW greatly. I believe Keeley will start at hooker and play during the tough opening 20 odd minutes before Quincy replaces her and comes on as soon as a bit of fatigue sets into the Queenslanders' legs.
"Quincy loves absolutely destroying the markers if they are a little bit fatigued or if the defence is too slow."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Advertisement
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.