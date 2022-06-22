A special film screening will be held in Wollongong to raise awareness about International Refugee Week.
The Refugee Action Collective (RAC) Illawarra is screening Scattered People on Thursday, June 23 at the Aboriginal Corporation Community Centre, Wollongong. The film explores the power of music in the healing process and is told through the eyes of two Iranian musicians. It explores Australians' attitudes towards people seeking asylum.
Advertisement
"We are showing this film to highlight different ways people can come together, but also to show how unjust the treatment of refugees is in Australia," RAC Illawarra spokesperson, Dr Marg Perrott said. For more information about Scattered People: https://www.scatteredpeoplefilm.org/
Get up to date with all the Illawarra's What's On news.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.