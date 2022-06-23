Gerringong house destroyed in fiery blaze

A two-storey house in Gerringong was engulfed in flames on Thursday night.
Multiple NSW Rural Fire Service units were called to the scene of the fire at Greta Street last night to find the home well alight.
Flames shot out from the windows as neighbours tried to douse the fire and protect their own homes with garden hoses.
The residents were not home at the time of the fire, returning to find the property destroyed.
Fire crews from the Rural Fire Service and NSW Fire and Rescue remained on the scene for several hours to control the fire and protect neighbouring properties.
Crews will remain at the scene today to monitor hotspots and the possibility of structural collapse of the home.
