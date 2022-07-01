Spectacular seaside in Eden

Feature Property
Bed 2 | Bath 2 | Car 2
As Sapphire on Eden's crowning glory, the penthouses feature an elevated finishes of the finest calibre.
A dramatic, sculptural work of art, Sapphire of Eden has beautifully appointed one, two and three bedroom apartments across three buildings, crowned by breathtaking penthouses.
Most apartments capture magical ocean views and all come with single or double security parking plus storage and key card access to lifts.
The generous open plan living connects the kitchen, living and dining into one flowing, light-filled space. The master suite features a walk-in or walk-through robe.
Apartments are all NBN and Foxtel ready, include built-in gas fireplaces, are green star rated, and contain LED downlights and balconies.
Sapphire of Eden has a resort-like feel with exceptional facilities - take a dip in the pool and spa, work out in the state-of-the-art gym, retreat to the landscaped gardens or indulge your green thumb in the vegetable patch.
You will also have optional access to the hotel's club, which will include a rooftop pool or dine in one of the finest restaurants.
Eden is a haven for whale watching, surf beaches, museums and anglers. Expected completion date is Sept-Dec 2023.
Photos: Artist's impressions.
