Twin towers planned for Wollongong's Gladstone Avenue

Two nine-storey apartment complexes could one day be sitting side by side in Gladstone Avenue.
Two separate development applications have been lodged for two separate complexes.
One will be located at 17-19 Gladstone Avenue, on the intersection with Rowland Avenue and across the road from the nine-storey Vantage development.
That proposed development will include 36 apartments, in a mix of studio, two and three-bedroom units, and a swimming pool on the first level.
Planned for the five lots next to that tower - and directly behind the Lighthouse church on the corner of Gladstone Avenue and Railway Station Square - is the revised concept from Kingdom Developments.
The developer has lodged a revised application after the Wollongong Local Planning Panel refused it in November last year.
The developer took the matter to the Land and Environment Court, where a conciliation meeting was held.
The revised application takes into account concerns raised by council during that meeting.
The changes include a reduction of units from 94 to 86, the removal of NDIS and affordable units and a redesigned ground floor area and podium.
The apartment breakdown for the 32-metre building is 16 studio, 15 one-bedroom units, 50 two-bedroom units and five three-bedroom units.
There will be four commercial spaces on the ground floor.
The panel had also raised concerns about the building depth and issues around natural ventilation and solar access.
"Significant building gaps have been introduced to the east, north and western facade," the amended application documents stated.
"This has assisted further to articulate and modulate the building massing and achieve compliance in regard to solar access and natural ventilation requirements."
Similar to the reasoning put forward by the 17-19 Gladstone Avenue proposal, Kingdom Developments noted this section of Gladstone Avenue is moving towards medium density development.
"The vision for the site is to deliver a mixed-use development that provides housing choice and affordability for the existing and planned future community within Wollongong," the revised application stated.
"The development will also incorporate two commercial tenancies that will provide additional commercial floor space to service the needs of residents within an integrated, high-quality building."
Parking for tenants and the commercial spaces will total 100 spaces and be spread across three basement levels with an entry point at the northern end of the development.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
